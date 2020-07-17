From July 28–Aug. 7, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the National Press Photographers Association, and the Committee to Protect Journalists will lead a series of free trainings via Zoom for reporters covering the 2020 national political conventions.

The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 17–20, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and virtually in regions nationwide. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24–27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The free journalist training series will take place via Zoom the week of July 27, and makeup sessions will be offered the following week of Aug. 3. You must register for each individual session you wish to attend.

Trainings: July 28–31

Legal training for reporters covering the Democratic National Convention

July 28, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. CT (Note: All times listed for DNC training are in Central Daylight Time.)

Shannon Jankowski, E.W. Scripps Legal Fellow, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Mickey Osterreicher, General Counsel, National Press Photographers Association

REGISTER: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SKAxq5wZRRGVKEZcYCJncw

Legal training for reporters covering the Republican National Convention

July 29, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET (Note: All times listed for RNC training are in Eastern Daylight Time.)

Sarah Matthews, Staff Attorney, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Mickey Osterreicher, General Counsel, National Press Photographers Association

REGISTER: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7HLFUBv5QHaFXu8l2EpcmA

Physical Safety training

July 30, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET

Chris Post, Photojournalist and Safety Advisor, National Press Photographers Association

Colin Pereira, Journalist Safety Specialist, Committee to Protect Journalists

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MLDeaJxHS2yRfi8W3KB_Lg

Digital Security training

July 31, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET

Ela Stapley, Safety Technologist, Committee to Protect Journalists

Maria Salazar-Ferro, Emergencies Director, Committee to Protect Journalists

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aUsiQNOaQ9GMig39_yLBfg

Makeup Trainings: Aug. 4–7

Legal training for reporters covering the Democratic National Convention

Aug. 4, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. CT

REGISTER: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i0le9UuDSn6hXre-V9P2Cg

Legal training for reporters covering the Republican National Convention

Aug. 5, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET

REGISTER: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5015949341723/WN_lnKOJjnORdq-WGBX_AcptQ

Physical Safety training

Aug. 6, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET

Chris Post, Photojournalist and Safety Advisor, National Press Photographers Association

David Oades, High Risk Media Advisor, Committee to Protect Journalists

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7eqJCRwBRXioNL4E0L08Hw

Digital Security training

Aug. 7, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. ET

REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5nayNtVlR1m8MF6weobGIQ

Additional Resources from the Reporters Committee:

The Reporters Committee’s Election Legal Guide — published in English and Spanish — will also be available to journalists reporting on the 2020 elections and provides information about exit polling, newsgathering in or near polling places, ballot selfies, and more.

The Reporters Committee will also provide special coverage of its legal hotline, as it has in every election cycle since 1972, for journalists reporting on the conventions. Journalists who have questions or encounter issues while reporting can contact the hotline at 1-800-336-4243 or by using our online form, to reach Reporters Committee attorneys in Washington, D.C., as well as local attorneys who have generously agreed to provide assistance in Milwaukee (Brian C. Spahn at Godfrey Kahn); Jacksonville (Edward L. Birk & Michael A. Manning at Marks Gray P.A. and Henry M. Coxe, III, at Bedell Firm); and Charlotte (Jonathan E. Buchan at Essex Richards), where select RNC events will take place.

AP Photo by David J. Phillip