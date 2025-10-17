Freedom of the Press Awards raises $2M for press freedom defense, honors journalism and legal leaders

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press raised more than $2 million to support its mission to provide free legal services to journalists nationwide at its annual Freedom of the Press Awards held Oct. 15, which honored leaders in journalism and media law whose work embodies the values of the First Amendment. The event marked the most financially successful Awards in the organization’s 55-year history at a critical juncture for press freedom in the U.S.

Hosted by Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour, the evening recognized:

Amanda Bennett , former CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and Jeffrey Goldberg , editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, with Career Achievement Awards;

, former CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, and , editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, with Career Achievement Awards; Terry Baquet , co-founder and editor-in-chief of Verite News, with the Local Champion Award;

, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Verite News, with the Local Champion Award; The Baltimore Banner , with the Catalyst Award; and

, with the Catalyst Award; and Brad Kutrow, partner at McGuireWoods, with the Pro Bono Service Award.

“Tonight’s honorees represent the best of our free press and those who defend it,” Woodruff told attendees. “People who deliver facts where they are needed most, people who shine a light on government corruption in the face of threats, people who share the stories of communities that so often go untold, people whose work embodies the Reporters Committee’s values and highlights how a free press strengthens our democracy.”

Throughout the night, Reporters Committee leadership and honorees reflected on the growing challenges facing press freedom at both the national and local level, and the importance of journalists and news organizations having the legal support necessary to overcome these obstacles and continue to provide people with critical news and information.

In welcoming attendees, Reporters Committee Chairman Stephen J. Adler called upon news organizations to stand together in the face of recent threats that seek to stifle independent reporting.

“It takes courage in any time period to do journalism in the public interest despite the powerful forces that are always at the ready to try to block the facts from coming out,” said Adler. “It takes special courage now, for journalists and even for the lawyers who represent them, as those powerful forces work even harder to curtail press freedom.”

Echoing the need for news organizations to stand up for their rights, Reporters Committee President Bruce D. Brown highlighted some of RCFP’s recent work to bring the news media together to push back against a troubling new press policy from the Pentagon, advocate for fair access to the White House for the Associated Press, and support Voice of America and NPR amid government efforts to dismantle and defund the organizations. He also emphasized the growing legal threats targeting local journalists, who increasingly need the free legal support that Reporters Committee attorneys provide.

“Most of the journalists in this room have the freedom to pick the hard way and defend their rights, because they have legal resources behind them and newsroom leadership willing to embrace the burdens of fending off lawsuits and suing for access, but there are still too many journalists who don’t have this support, particularly at the local level,” said Brown. “They too would choose the hard way, if only they could. It is not for lack of fortitude. When these journalists learn about RCFP and everything we can do for them, it restores confidence and lowers the anxiety.”

To meet that growing need, Reporters Committee Vice President of Legal Programs Lisa Zycherman announced that RCFP will nearly double the size of its successful Local Legal Initiative in the coming year. The program is currently active with Reporters Committee attorneys working on-the-ground in Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, and will expand to Louisiana, Mississippi, Michigan, and Minnesota.

“Their work has empowered local journalists to push back against government secrecy and fueled investigative reporting about everything from fatal police shootings and executions to closed-door school board meetings and violence inside county jails,” said Zycherman. “The Local Legal Initiative has proven that when journalists have access to free legal support, their journalism thrives and so do the communities they inform.”

The evening also included a special tribute celebrating and remembering the legacy of John Thornton, who co-founded the American Journalism Project. American Journalism Project CEO Sarabeth Berman spoke about Thornton’s personal and systemic influence on today’s nonprofit news landscape and the newsrooms that continue to shape it.

“At a moment when so many people are focused on the challenges facing the press, these organizations represent something that cannot be overlooked: the rebirth of local news,” said Berman. “John was the godfather of nonprofit local journalism. He had both the clarity of mind and the moral urgency that revitalizing local news wasn’t just necessary, but it was indeed possible.”

The event was co-chaired by Tom Glocer, executive chairman and co-founder of BlueVoyant Inc., and Norman Pearlstine, editor and media executive.

Watch videos of each honoree’s remarks below.

Amanda Bennett, Former CEO, U.S. Agency for Global Media

Career Achievement Award

“It isn’t us who keep the free press alive around the world. That credit goes to the overpowering hunger of people around the world to know the truth, whether from behind Nazi lines during World War II, behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War, or even today from behind that dizzying flood of dis- and misinformation threatening to drown us all. … Our job, all of us here in this room, is not just to be journalists. It is also to be that kind of a powerful civil society that keeps alive the longing for a free press around the world. We must be not just journalists, but also citizens — citizens who are striving every day to make sure that everyone, everyone all across the country, knows what a free press means.”

Jeffrey Goldberg, Editor-in-Chief, The Atlantic

Career Achievement Award

“I will comment on the broader trend across newspapers, magazines, websites, and television networks, especially of owners and leaders losing sight of our collective North Star goal to put as much truth into the universe as possible. For every story of preemptive cowardice though, there’s a story of steadfastness. … We live in dangerous times, and because they’re dangerous, they’re also filled with journalistic opportunity. I tell my colleagues every day, let’s do things now that you will one day brag about to your grandchildren. My colleagues at The Atlantic live up to the mission every day, which is why I’m so proud to be part of our great magazine, and why I’m so happy to be a journalist.”

Terry Baquet, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Verite News

Local Champion Award

“This award carries two words that are important to me: freedom and local. And that’s what our mission at Verité News is all about — the freedom to tell our stories, the freedom to ask hard questions, and mostly the freedom to be seen, heard, and counted, especially for local communities in New Orleans that have often been ignored or misrepresented. … This award is not a destination. It’s a reminder of the responsibility we carry. That freedom of the press is only meaningful when it includes everyone.”

The Baltimore Banner, Accepted by CEO Bob Cohn

Catalyst Award

“I proudly accept this award on behalf of all the journalists at the Banner. They do the work that we’re celebrating here tonight. They are persistent. They are brave. They are creative. And it’s an honor to be with them in the newsroom every day. It’s especially gratifying to be acknowledged for reporting that had significant impact. … Using government data to show the breathtaking dimensions of Baltimore’s overdose epidemic. Exposing the child sex abuse scandals inside the leadership of a massive church. Uncovering the darkly inappropriate actions of a beloved local sports hero. Each of these stories reflects our commitment to revealing hard truths to better serve the community.”

Brad Kutrow, Partner, McGuireWoods

Pro Bono Service Award

“Through this work, I can do my part to help develop the next generation of media lawyers. In North Carolina, we are fortunate to have a growing network of startup and nonprofit newsrooms focused on truly local news. … Local news is essential to our communities and to our democracy. Our ProJourn clients are doing the crucial work of informing their communities exceptionally well. … They are building relationships, connections, and credibility with their readers and listeners. My hope is that their great work will help get our country through these very difficult and highly partisan times.”

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is the leading pro bono legal services provider for journalists and news organizations in the United States, offering direct legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists. Stay up-to-date on our work by signing up for our newsletters and following us on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.