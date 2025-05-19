Marty Baron, Alex MacCallum, Matt Murray join RCFP Steering Committee

Last week, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press welcomed three new members to its Steering Committee: Marty Baron, retired executive editor of The Washington Post; Alex MacCallum, executive vice president of digital products and services at CNN Worldwide; and Matt Murray, executive editor of The Washington Post.

“We’re excited to have Marty, Alex, and Matt join our board to help guide us through this pivotal moment for the First Amendment and democracy,” said Reporters Committee Chairman Stephen J. Adler. “Their experience and passion for press freedom will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capacity to meet the urgent legal needs of journalists and newsrooms across the country.”

Baron retired in 2021 after serving over eight years as the executive editor of The Post. Newsrooms under his leadership have won 18 Pulitzer Prizes, including 11 at The Post. While he was top editor of The Boston Globe, Baron oversaw the paper’s investigation into the Catholic Church’s concealment of clergy sex abuse, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2003 and was later portrayed in the Academy Award-winning movie “Spotlight.” Baron has also held top editing positions at The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and the Miami Herald.

As CNN Worldwide’s executive vice president of digital products and services, MacCallum oversees and spearheads CNN’s suite of digital products that serve and engage millions of people globally every day. Previously, she served as chief revenue officer at The Washington Post and held various product, business, and newsroom roles at CNN, The New York Times, and The Huffington Post.

Murray became executive editor of The Post in 2024. During his first year, The Post has established the largest White House team in its history, expanded its investigations team, created several new coverage teams, and won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news coverage of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Murray served as editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires from June 2018 to February 2023, during which The Journal doubled digital subscriptions, grew its social media presence and video and audio businesses, and won two Pulitzer Prizes and its first Emmy.

The Reporters Committee regularly files friend-of-the-court briefs and its attorneys represent journalists and news organizations pro bono in court cases that involve First Amendment freedoms, the newsgathering rights of journalists and access to public information.