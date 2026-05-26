RCFP and partners denounce Russia’s designation of CPJ as ‘undesirable’

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and its Journalist Assistance Network partners condemn the Russian Ministry of Justice for labeling the Committee to Protect Journalists as an “undesirable” organization. This designation — used to ban foreign human rights and civil society organizations from operating in Russia — demonstrates mounting efforts by the Kremlin to suppress press freedom.

CPJ’s designation was announced on April 28, less than one month after the organization’s statement of support following the International Women’s Media Foundation’s “undesirable” listing. This cascading effect sends a chilling message that Russia is deliberately targeting press freedom organizations to suppress free speech and silence dissent.

The Reporters Committee and its JAN partners issued the following statement:

“Russian journalists deserve access to the resources, aid, and opportunities from CPJ and other international press freedom organizations; this designation is an attempt to stifle support and intimidate journalists in an already high-risk environment.”

The Reporters Committee and the JAN stand in solidarity with CPJ and urge Russia to reverse its designation and cease its attacks on press freedom. The JAN partners — five U.S.-based press freedom organizations specializing in legal rights, digital safety, and physical safety — include the Reporters Committee, IWMF, CPJ, Freedom of the Press Foundation, and PEN America.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is the leading pro bono legal services provider for journalists and news organizations in the United States, offering direct legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists. Stay up-to-date on our work by signing up for our newsletters and following us on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.