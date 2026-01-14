RCFP statement on FBI search of Washington Post reporter’s home

“[T]his is a tremendous escalation in the administration’s intrusions into the independence of the press."

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at the home of a Washington Post reporter as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of illegally retaining classified information.

Bruce D. Brown, president of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“Physical searches of reporters’ devices, homes, and belongings are some of the most invasive investigative steps law enforcement can take. There are specific federal laws and policies at the Department of Justice that are meant to limit searches to the most extreme cases because they endanger confidential sources far beyond just one investigation and impair public interest reporting in general. While we won’t know the government’s arguments about overcoming these very steep hurdles until the affidavit is made public, this is a tremendous escalation in the administration’s intrusions into the independence of the press.”

