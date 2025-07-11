“We are honored to be one of the first organizations selected by the Henry Luce Foundation to receive this grant.”

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press today announced a $1 million gift from the Henry Luce Foundation for its mission to provide legal resources at no cost to journalists, to protect First Amendment freedoms and newsgathering rights across the country.

The Luce Foundation’s generous support reflects the rapidly shifting environment and growing challenges for news media organizations and recognizes the vital role the Reporters Committee and its Legal Hotline play in responding to those challenges. It comes as part of The Luce Foundation’s commitment to mobilize $25 million in dedicated funds over the next two years to help address the critical challenges facing democratic institutions and civil society.

“We are honored to be one of the first organizations selected by the Henry Luce Foundation to receive this grant,” said Reporters Committee President Bruce D. Brown. “The Reporters Committee is deeply invested in meeting the needs of journalists and newsrooms, so that they can produce the powerful reporting that is critical to their communities, and our society overall.”

“We recognize the urgency of this moment and our responsibility to use our charitable resources to respond,” said Sean Buffington, interim president of the Luce Foundation. “We’re proud to support the Reporters Committee, an organization with a 55-year track record of defending journalists and the right to gather and report the news.”

About the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) is the leading pro bono legal services organization for journalists and newsrooms in the U.S. The Reporters Committee provides legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources at no cost to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists across the country.

About The Henry Luce Foundation

The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world. Established in 1936 by Henry R. Luce, the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Time, Inc., the Luce Foundation advances its mission by nurturing knowledge communities and institutions, fostering dialogue across divides, enriching public discourse, amplifying diverse voices, and investing in leadership development. Learn more at hluce.org.