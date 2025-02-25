The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced today that Lisa Zycherman has stepped into the role of vice president of legal programs, overseeing the organization’s pro bono national litigation and amicus practices and the Local Legal Initiative. Zycherman’s team at the Reporters Committee includes about 20 attorneys.

“Over the past nearly four years in the deputy role, Lisa has demonstrated capable leadership, excellent legal judgment, and has earned the trust of her colleagues across the organization,” said Reporters Committee President Bruce D. Brown. “We are beyond thrilled to elevate her to vice president of legal programs at the Reporters Committee.”

“The Reporters Committee is well-positioned to take on the myriad legal challenges that face journalists and newsrooms today, and those that are coming,” Zycherman said. “I could not be more excited to be in this role, leading a powerhouse team of lawyers that work every day to protect journalists’ rights.”

Zycherman, who joined the Reporters Committee in 2021 after nearly 16 years at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, previously served as the deputy legal director under Katie Townsend. Townsend departed in January for Gibson Dunn and Crutcher LLP, where she is now a partner in the Litigation and Media, Entertainment, and Technology Practice Groups.

