Nabiha Syed is president of The Markup, a new investigative journalism publication illuminating how powerful actors use technology to reshape society. Before joining The Markup, Nabiha was vice president and associate general counsel at BuzzFeed, where she directed high-risk litigation and counseled on newsgathering, libel, and privacy matters worldwide as the company’s first newsroom lawyer. Prior to BuzzFeed, Syed co-founded the nation’s first media access law clinic, currently in its 10th year of operation at Yale Law School, and served as a First Amendment Fellow at The New York Times.

Nabiha has been described as “one of the best emerging free speech lawyers” by Forbes magazine, and a “real reporter’s lawyer” by the Reporter’s Committee for the Freedom of the Press, which recognized her with an inaugural award in 2018.