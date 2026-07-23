Reporters Committee statement on DOJ withdrawing subpoenas issued to New York Times journalists

“Targeting reporters to appease the White House has reached a dead end once again in the federal courts.”

In response to the decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to withdraw subpoenas issued to New York Times reporters after a hearing today, Reporters Committee President Bruce D. Brown made the following statement:

“Targeting reporters to appease the White House has reached a dead end once again in the federal courts. Judge Subramanian saw DOJ’s effort clearly for what it was: a brazen and careless government overreach.”

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is the leading pro bono legal services provider for journalists and news organizations in the United States, offering direct legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists. Stay up-to-date on our work by signing up for our newsletters and following us on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

(Photo credit: Haxorjoe/CC BY-SA 3.0)