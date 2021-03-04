With support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is collaborating with Microsoft and Davis Wright Tremaine to help develop a viable national pro bono media law network to support local journalists.

Together, we will break down news community needs for non-profit and pro bono legal support, identify supply/demand in types of law, geography, size of news organization and survey clinics, nonprofits, firms and corporate legal departments about involvement in a new pro bono network. The project will test ways to expand the Protecting Journalists Pro Bono Program currently run by Microsoft and Davis Wright Tremaine, which offers support in three areas: pre-publication review, access to public records, and subpoena defense. Legal support for local journalists plays a key role in the Knight Foundation’s strategy to promote the sustainability of local journalism.

