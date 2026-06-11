Reporters Committee attorneys and Steering Committee members will participate in an array of sessions at the 2026 Investigative Reporters and Editors conference in National Harbor, Maryland, next week. Check out a list of these sessions below, and view the full schedule here. We hope to see you there!

Thursday, June 18, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Adam Marshall, the Reporters Committee’s director of national litigation, will participate in a session focused on how artificial intelligence impacts the federal Freedom of Information Act process for both the government and requesters.

Thursday, June 18, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Learn strategies to assess and manage safety threats while reporting on high-risk situations such as protests at a panel featuring Jen Nelson, the Reporters Committee’s director of pre-publication review and journalist support, and other members of the Journalist Assistance Network.

Thursday, June 18, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Learn about obscure but powerful documents that journalists can use to bolster an investigative project or daily beat reporting at a session featuring James Grimaldi, a member of RCFP’s Steering Committee.

Friday, June 19, 9–10 a.m.

This session with Nelson will offer a practical primer on issues journalists are most likely to encounter on the campaign trail and Election Day, including newsgathering rights at polling places, access to campaign events, and using public records laws to obtain voter registration records, ballots, and other election-related information.

Friday, June 19, 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Join Reporters Committee Staff Attorney Grayson Clary for a session on navigating the legal landscape around capturing and accessing footage of law enforcement.

Saturday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grimaldi will participate in a panel on how journalists can develop sources and use documents to uncover corruption and controversy in religious groups — and find connections to political groups and secular society.

Saturday, June 20, 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Jane Mayer, a staff writer for The New Yorker and member of the Reporters Committee’s Honorary Leadership Council, will discuss how to make the most out of the reporter and editor relationship at this session with her longtime editor.

Saturday, June 20, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

In a session featuring Reporters Committee Vice President of Policy Gabe Rottman, hear from media attorneys and investigative journalists about the core legal protections for journalists’ work product, as well as practical steps reporters can take to safeguard their newsgathering materials.