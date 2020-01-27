In response to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement following an interview with NPR host Mary Louise Kelly, Reporters Committee Executive Director Bruce Brown said:

“It’s deeply alarming that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who as the nation’s top diplomat is charged with protecting press freedom around the world, is using his position to attempt to intimidate reporters and to sow public distrust in a news outlet here at home.”

