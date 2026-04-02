Russia’s designation of International Women’s Media Foundation as ‘undesirable’ is a ‘blatant’ attack on press freedom

"We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at the IWMF and call on the Russian government to reverse this designation.”

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Committee to Protect Journalists, Freedom of the Press Foundation, and PEN America today strongly condemned Russia’s designation of the International Women’s Media Foundation as an “undesirable” organization, a flagrant act of retaliation against those who defend press freedom and support independent voices. The designation effectively makes the IWMF’s work unlawful in Russia, exposing anyone affiliated with it there to legal risk. According to the IWMF, the reasons for the designation have not been made clear.

The Reporters Committee, CPJ, Freedom of the Press Foundation, and PEN America issued the following statement:

“This tactic is a blatant effort to intimidate both independent journalists and civil society and to sever the solidarity that sustains reporters who continue to work under growing threat in Russia. By targeting a nonprofit organization that helps protect and amplify journalists’ voices, the Russian government is making clear its persistent contempt for press freedom and human rights. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at the IWMF and call on the Russian government to reverse this designation.”

The Reporters Committee, CPJ, Freedom of the Press Foundation, IWMF, and PEN America are the five founding members of the Journalist Assistance Network, which provides legal and safety resources and training to journalists and newsrooms in the United States.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is the leading pro bono legal services provider for journalists and news organizations in the United States, offering direct legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of journalists. Stay up-to-date on our work by signing up for our newsletters and following us on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.