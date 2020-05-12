Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, is global Co-Chair of the firm’s Litigation Group. He also is a member of the firm’s Executive and Management Committees. Recognized as a tireless advocate and leader for high-stakes and high-profile cases, Mr. Boutrous was named 2019 “Litigator of the Year, Grand Prize Winner” by The American Lawyer.

As The New York Times has noted, Mr. Boutrous has “a long history of pushing the courts and the public to see the bigger picture on heated issues.” He has argued more than 100 appeals, including before the Supreme Court of the United States, 12 different federal circuit courts of appeals, nine different state supreme courts and a multitude of other appellate and trial courts in complex civil, constitutional and criminal matters. Mr. Boutrous has successfully persuaded courts to overturn some of the largest jury verdicts and class actions in history. Mr. Boutrous is currently handling a lawsuit on behalf of actor Ashley Judd against Harvey Weinstein seeking redress for the career-changing harm Mr. Weinstein caused when he defamed Judd to filmmakers in retaliation against Ms. Judd for having rejected Mr. Weinstein’s sexual advances. And Mr. Boutrous successfully represented Cable News Network, Inc. and Jim Acosta in bringing First Amendment and Due Process claims against President Donald Trump and other White House officials, forcing the White House to restore Mr. Acosta’s press credentials. Months later, Mr. Boutrous represented Brian Karem, Playboy’s White House Correspondent, bringing similar First Amendment and Due Process claims and again prevailing in the district court in forcing the restoration of Mr. Karem’s press credentials.

Mr. Boutrous has extensive experience handling high-profile litigation, media relations and media legal issues. He routinely advises clients in planning how to respond, and in responding, to crises and other especially significant legal problems that attract the media spotlight. According to The National Law Journal, which in 2013 named him one of the “100 Most Influential Lawyers in America,” he “is known for his wise, strategic advice to clients in crisis and is a media law star.”

Mr. Boutrous is a frequent commentator on legal issues. His articles include: “Why I’ll Defend Anyone Trump Sues for Speaking Freely,” Politico.com (October 31, 2016) “A Radical Departure on Press Freedom,” Wall Street Journal (May 23, 2013); “A Killer’s Notebook, a Reporter’s Rights,” New York Times (April 9, 2013); “Broadcast ‘Indecency’ on Trial,” Wall Street Journal (January 17, 2012).

Mr. Boutrous is a member of the Advisory Board of the International Women’s Media Foundation and its 2015 Leadership Honoree. He serves on the Business Advisory Council of ProPublica. He is also a sustaining member of the Product Liability Advisory Council.

Mr. Boutrous received his law degree, summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1987, where he was Valedictorian and Editor-in-Chief of the San Diego Law Review.