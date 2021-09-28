The event celebrates the achievements of this year’s honorees and features engaging conversations about journalism and media law.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press presents the 2021 Freedom of the Press Awards and 50th anniversary celebration, hosted by Kristen Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY” and NBC News Chief White House Correspondent.

The celebration, presented by Microsoft, recognizes the exceptional achievements of this year’s honorees: J. Scott Applewhite, The Associated Press; Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP; Julie K. Brown, Miami Herald; Amal Clooney, The Clooney Foundation for Justice; Jane Mayer, The New Yorker; and Rising Star Award Winner Laura Moscoso, Centro de Periodismo Investigativo.

In addition to the Freedom of the Press Awards, the Reporters Committee presents the Fred Graham Distinguished Service Award to Tony Mauro, Contributor at ALM Media Properties, LLC, and Saundra Torry, Retired Member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board, in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the Reporters Committee over the years.

Apple, Jane Boon and Norman Pearlstine, and the Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation are the Anniversary Champions; Amanda Bennett and Donald E. Graham, The Murray Fromson family, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and Hearst are this year’s Legacy Champions.

The event is co-chaired by Amanda Bennett; Donald E. Graham, Chairman, Graham Holdings; Norman Pearlstine; Brad Smith, President, Microsoft; and Steven R. Swartz, President & CEO, Hearst.

