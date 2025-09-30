The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 26 media organizations are urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to scrap, or at least revise, a proposed policy that would limit the duration of visas for foreign journalists working in the United States, arguing that it could chill newsgathering and reporting.

In August, DHS announced a proposal to shorten the visa terms for international students, exchange visitors, and foreign journalists in an effort to “curb[] visa abuse and increas[e] the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to properly vet and oversee these individuals.”

In public comments submitted to DHS on Monday, the media coalition highlights the risk that the renewal process could be used to retaliate against reporting perceived as unfavorable to the U.S. government, urging the department to either withdraw the proposed changes or adopt safeguards to prevent officials from inquiring into the content of applicants’ reporting. The media coalition also cautions that the proposal creates a risk for U.S. journalists abroad, who may see their visa terms restricted by other nations.

A media coalition led by the Reporters Committee made similar arguments in 2020, when DHS under the first Trump administration initially proposed the visa rule. The rule was later withdrawn under the Biden administration.