US Justice Department rescinds Biden-era protections for press

Update: On May 1, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice published an updated version of the “news media guidelines.”

On April 25, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum to all U.S. Department of Justice employees titled “Updated Policy Regarding Obtaining Information From, or Records of, Members of the News Media.” The memo outlines changes to the internal policy at DOJ, often known as the “news media guidelines” and codified at 28 U.S.C. § 50.10, that governs the use of subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants targeting journalists or their third-party communications or other service providers. The guidelines do not carry the force of law and are voluntarily adopted but are a crucial protection for a free press in the United States.

It is unclear on the face of the memo precisely how the news media guidelines will change. The first paragraph of the memo describes its effect as follows:

Safeguarding classified, privileged, and other sensitive information is essential to effective governance and law enforcement. Federal government employees intentionally leaking sensitive information to the media undermines the ability of the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law, protect civil rights, and keep America safe. This conduct is illegal and wrong, and it must stop. Therefore, I have concluded that it is necessary to rescind Merrick Garland’s policies precluding the Department of Justice from seeking records and compelling testimony from members of the news media in order to identify and punish the source of improper leaks. I am also directing the Office of Legal Policy to publish new regulatory language in 28 C.F.R. § 50.10 to reflect the rescission of those policies.

The second to last sentence of this paragraph also has a footnote appended that reads: “All policies inconsistent with this memorandum and the accompanying regulation are hereby rescinded, effective immediately. See, e.g., 28 C.F.R. § 50.10 (2022); Merrick Garland, U.S. Dept. of Justice, Memorandum, Use of Compulsory Process to Obtain Information from, or Records of, Members of the News Media (July 19, 2021).”

Based on that opening paragraph and footnote, it appears that the Bondi memo has rescinded the reforms implemented by former Attorney General Merrick Garland in his 2021 memo and the 2022 rewrite of the 50.10 guidelines. That would include the bright-line rule barring compulsory process against journalists acting within the “scope of newsgathering,” as defined and subject only to very narrow exceptions. It also likely includes one of the most important protections in the Garland reforms, especially for national security reporting — defining “newsgathering” to include the “receipt, possession, or publication” of government information, including classified material.

But without the implementing regulation for the Bondi memo, it is unclear precisely how the guidelines will change. The Bondi memo does not specify when the implementing regulation will be released.

In the analysis below, we offer several observations on the Bondi memo. In short, the guidance she offers appears to give the Justice Department greater powers to hunt for leakers of both classified and unclassified information, including through the use of investigative authorities to demand sensitive records from or of journalists. By their nature, leak investigations chill newsgathering and reporting in the public interest. We hope that the changes outlined in Bondi’s memo prompt lawmakers to reintroduce federal shield legislation that would provide essential protections for journalists and the public’s right to know.

The memo does not eliminate all protections

Prior to the 2021 Garland memorandum and its bright-line rule, the news media guidelines applied a balancing test, where the Justice Department would weigh law enforcement equities against what it perceived to be the press freedom implications. If the balance tipped in favor of DOJ, the attorney general could authorize department attorneys to pursue compulsory legal process for testimony or records from journalists or for material from third-party communications and other service providers. See 28 C.F.R. § 50.10(a)(2) (2016) (requiring that DOJ balance “national security, ensuring public safety, promoting effective law enforcement and the fair administration of justice, [versus] safeguarding the essential role of the free press in fostering Government accountability and an open society”).

To guide that balancing, the guidelines — since their adoption during the first Nixon administration by Attorney General John Mitchell and until Garland comprehensively revised them — had implemented three primary guardrails to deter overreach.

Second, members of the department had to first take “all reasonable alternative attempts” to secure the material or information sought from non-media sources. 28 C.F.R. § 50.10(a)(3). This is often referred to as an “exhaustion” requirement, including in the Garland 2022 rewrite.

And, third, in most circumstances the guidelines have required some form of notice to the affected journalist or news organization, which is essential to permit either negotiation over the scope of the government demand or a court challenge.

Note that prior to revisions by Attorney General Eric Holder in the mid-2010s, the guidelines adopted a presumption against prior notice, meaning that the attorney general had to determine that advanced notice would not cause certain harms before permitting notice.

Although the language in the Bondi memo is unclear, and it will be necessary to review the implementing regulation to assess the precise changes, it appears that the Bondi directive maintains these three guardrails in some form, including presumptive advance notice. In the second paragraph on page 1, for instance, the memo states:

Under the new regulatory language implemented today, the Department will continue to employ procedural protections to limit the use of compulsory legal process to obtain information from or records of members of the news media, which include enhanced approval and advance-notice procedures. These procedural protections recognize that investigative techniques relating to newsgathering are an extraordinary measure to be deployed as a last resort when essential to a successful investigation or prosecution.

Regarding attorney general approval, the Bondi memo further states, on page 3, that “under the revised regulations implemented today, the news media ‘must answer subpoenas’ when authorized at the appropriate level” within DOJ (emphasis added). It continues: “Specifically, the policy contemplates the use of subpoenas, court orders, and search warrants to compel production of information and testimony by and relating to members of the news media, subject to the Privacy Protection Act, 42 U.S.C. § 2000a, and the approval of the Department’s leadership in some instances” (emphasis added).

The same paragraph ends with a sentence suggesting that the leadership official responsible for approving compulsory process is the attorney general, at least in certain circumstances. It states: “When considering whether to approve the use of such techniques, the Attorney General will consider, among other things …” (emphasis added).

Additionally, on page 4, the Bondi memo confirms that the attorney general “must also approve efforts to question or arrest members of thew [sic] news media.”

Regarding exhaustion, at the end of the paragraph on page 3 noting that the “Attorney General will consider” certain things in determining whether to approve compulsory process, the memo states that one consideration will be whether “prosecutors have made all reasonable attempts to obtain the information from alternative sources.”

That language appears to reflect the approach taken in the Obama-era revisions, though the phrasing is slightly different. That is, the Holder reforms directed that members of the department negotiate the scope of compulsory process and provide advanced notice unless the attorney general determined that, for “compelling” reasons, notice would pose a “clear and substantial threat to the integrity of an investigation, risk grave harm to national security, or present an imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm.” 28 C.F.R. § 50.10(e)(2)(i) (2016).

In short, it does appear that the Bondi memo envisions retaining the high-level approval, exhaustion, and notice requirements that were in the pre-Garland guidelines, though, depending on the text of the implementing regulations, the specifics may vary.

The memo repeatedly refers to leaks of non-classified information

A significant portion of the Bondi memo is dedicated to decrying unauthorized disclosures of government information broadly, not just classified information. This would include information where a leak to the press normally would not, and certainly should not, be considered a criminal matter by the department. For instance, on page 2 the memo states: “This Justice Department will not tolerate unauthorized disclosures that undermine President Trump’s policies, victimize government agencies, and cause harm to the American people.”

On pages 2 and 3, the memo also quotes the presidential memorandum from April 9, 2025, which says that when a government employee “improperly discloses sensitive information for the purposes of personal enrichment and undermining our foreign policy, national security, and Government effectiveness … this conduct could properly be characterized as treasonous.”

And, on page 3, the Bondi memo states that “[a]ccountability, including criminal prosecutions, is necessary to set a new course” to counter the “perpetrators of these leaks” who “aid our foreign adversaries by spilling sensitive and sometimes classified information on to the Internet” (emphasis added).

It is notable that the memo appears to contemplate criminal investigations and prosecutions for the unauthorized disclosure of information that is not classified but could be perceived as unfavorable to the White House. It is additionally troubling to see the memo quote President Trump’s presidential memorandum referring to certain leaks as “treasonous,” given that “treason” is one of the most severe crimes in the U.S. Code. It is a capital offense, rarely prosecuted, and requires proof of specific intent to betray the United States (as well as testimony of two witnesses describing the same act or a confession). See 18 U.S.C. § 2381.

The only disclosures of government information to the press that have been criminally pursued by the Justice Department have involved leaks of national defense information and two cases during the first Trump administration under bank secrecy laws. See Reporters Comm. for Freedom of the Press, Federal Cases Involving Unauthorized Disclosures to the News Media, 1778 to the Present. If the memo portends the broad criminal pursuit of non-classified disclosures to the press, that is of acute concern.

Finally, as many have long observed, the criminal pursuit of press leaks can stanch the free flow of information to the public, especially in cases where the public needs that information to hold the government accountable.

Impact on the Privacy Protection Act

One discrete issue raised by the memorandum is how it impacts Justice Department compliance with the Privacy Protection Act of 1980, a federal law that provides a civil remedy for the improper use of search warrants to obtain journalistic work product or documentary material. See 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000aa, 2000aa-5 to 2000aa-7.

“Work product” is defined as material that includes the “mental impressions, conclusions, opinions, or theories” of someone who intends to communicate that material to the public. 42 U.S.C. § 2000aa-7(b). “Documentary materials” means materials “upon which information is recorded.” An example of the former would be a news article in progress. An example of the latter would be raw photographs.

Unless an exception applies, work product cannot be seized even with a warrant. Documentary materials must be pursued with a subpoena first before authorities can seek a warrant. In both cases, however, if authorities have probable cause that the journalist has committed a crime, they can invoke what is known as the “suspect exception” to the PPA to obtain a warrant.

Importantly, the suspect exception does not apply if the offense relates to the “receipt, possession, communication, or withholding” of the material. For instance, if a journalistic source steals the material and then passes it on to the journalist, the suspect exception would not permit a warrant based on probable cause that the journalist has received stolen material.

The PPA does allow, however, warrants based on probable cause that a journalist has received information in violation of laws covering national security leaks, including the Espionage Act and the Atomic Energy Act.

That issue was at the center of another major controversy during the Obama administration that led to Attorney General Holder revising the guidelines. In 2013, it came to light that, in 2010, an FBI agent had sworn out an affidavit that characterized efforts by James Rosen, then a Fox News correspondent, to encourage a source at the U.S. State Department to leak classified information as an Espionage Act violation under either a conspiracy or aiding and abetting theory. A judge issued a warrant based on that affidavit for two days of Rosen’s Gmail content.

What’s key here is that the FBI had to characterize Rosen as a conspirator or aider-and-abettor in order to trigger the suspect exception in the PPA to get the warrant, but it never intended to actually prosecute Rosen for the crime.

In response to that concern, the Holder revisions to the guidelines included a specific provision to prevent the Rosen fact pattern from recurring. The Holder guidelines barred DOJ from invoking the suspect exception to the PPA if the “sole purpose is to further the investigation of a person other than the member of the news media.” In other words, if DOJ is going to seek a warrant to compel the production of work product or documentary material under the PPA’s suspect exception, prosecutors need to have some good faith intent to prosecute the journalist.

The Bondi memo does not have any guidance on whether the “sole purpose” provision is still operative.

Gag orders

The Garland reforms to the guidelines included significant restrictions on these non-disclosure orders. For instance, for compulsory process that is issued based on one of the narrow exceptions for activities within the scope of newsgathering, the authorizing official must determine that, for compelling reasons, notice would lead to one of the emergency risks, such as imminent harm to minors, that permit process based on activities within the scope of newsgathering. See 28 C.F.R. § 50.10(k)(2) (2022).

Similarly, for compulsory process that is permissible because it seeks non-newsgathering material like purely administrative records or information or records related to public comments on news websites, the authorizing official must determine that, for compelling reasons, disclosure would pose a clear and substantial threat to the integrity of the investigation or those same emergency risks noted above. See id. § 50.10(k)(3).

Absent these protections and strong notice provisions that ensure that a journalist or news organization will be notified at some date certain, it is possible that the department could issue compulsory process for third-party communications or other business records and the affected individual or entity would never know.

Conclusion

Despite proposals and lobbying efforts dating back to the 1970s, Congress has never passed a federal reporters’ privilege law. That stands in sharp contrast to the fact that every state save Wyoming has either passed a “shield” statute or recognized some form of privilege in caselaw. Further, while some federal circuit courts of appeal have recognized various levels of privilege for journalists, others have declined to recognize a privilege or have left the question open.

Given the lack of statutory protections and the patchwork among the circuit courts, the news media guidelines at DOJ are the most important protection for newsgathering and reporting at the federal level.

With the Bondi memo presaging a weakening of the guidelines and a revived focus at the department on media leaks — one where FBI agents and DOJ attorneys turn their investigative toolkits on journalists engaged in public interest newsgathering and source cultivation — it poses a serious threat to public interest newsgathering and the ability of the press to serve its watchdog function.