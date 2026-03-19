ICE arrest of non-citizen journalist in Tennessee raises serious First Amendment concerns

A media coalition led by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is urging a federal district court in Tennessee to closely review whether federal authorities arrested and detained a non-citizen journalist this month in retaliation for her coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, arguing that such actions “can serve as a potent means of suppressing newsgathering and reporting.”

In a friend-of-the-court brief filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, the Reporters Committee raises serious First Amendment concerns about the March 4 arrest of Estefany Maria Rodriguez Florez, a citizen of Colombia who resides in Tennessee and has reported on immigration and other issues for the Spanish-language news outlet Nashville Noticias.

Rodriguez, who is married to a U.S. citizen and seeking permanent resident status, is currently being held in a detention facility in Alabama. She is challenging her detention in federal court, alleging violations of her First, Fourth, and Fifth Amendment rights.

The journalist’s arrest came after she had increasingly covered news about the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations and the public’s response to them. Rodriguez claims in her petition that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and detained her in retaliation for her reporting, which was critical of ICE’s practices and highlighted their impact on Nashville’s immigrant community.

The Reporters Committee’s brief — joined by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Committee to Protect Journalists, National Press Club Journalism Institute, Foreign Press Association USA, and International Women’s Media Foundation — argues that the arrest and detention of non-citizen journalists like Rodriguez threaten to chill news reporting in the public interest, especially stories about immigration that they are often uniquely equipped to tell.

The brief also argues that when non-citizen journalists are arrested by federal authorities in retaliation for their reporting, they must be permitted to quickly challenge the constitutionality of their detentions in a district court. The Reporters Committee made similar arguments in friend-of-the-court briefs filed last year in support of Tufts University Ph.D. student Rümeysa Öztürk and Atlanta-based reporter Mario Guevara — each of whom were detained by ICE.