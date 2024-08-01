“We look forward to once again reading and hearing the stories that each of these journalists bring to light."

Today Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and Washington Post Opinions contributor Vladimir Kara-Murza were released in a prisoner exchange between the United States, Russia, and several other countries. Gershkovich had been unlawfully detained in a Russian prison since his arrest in March 2023, Kurmasheva since October 2023, and Kara-Murza since April 2022.

Bruce D. Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“We are overjoyed that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is on his way home. Since March 2023, Evan has been imprisoned in Russia simply for doing the work of a foreign correspondent.

“We also welcome the news that, as part of the deal, Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Opinions contributor, and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reporter Alsu Kurmasheva were among those released.

“We look forward to once again reading and hearing the stories that each of these journalists bring to light.

“A free and independent press underpins our democratic society and an informed global community, and any time a journalist is wrongfully arrested and imprisoned, it poses a grave threat to press freedom everywhere.”

