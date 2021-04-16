Giuliani’s disciplinary proceedings should be accessible given the substantial public interest in his role in challenging the 2020 election.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and 32 media organizations are calling on the New York Supreme Court’s Attorney Grievance Committee to release any and all records relating to disciplinary proceedings currently pending against Rudy Giuliani.

In an April 16 letter to the Attorney Grievance Committee, the media coalition argued that the public should have access to the records given the substantial public interest in Giuliani’s role in challenging the outcome of the 2020 presidential election while serving as lead legal counsel for former President Donald J. Trump. The former New York City mayor has faced a number of formal ethics complaints after he engaged in an extensive campaign to overturn election results, including delivering a Jan. 6 speech that House impeachment investigators identified as a key event leading to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

While the Attorney Grievance Committee’s proceedings are often kept confidential, New York law permits appellate justices to release any or all documents related to an investigation into an attorney’s professional conduct provided that “good cause” is shown. “Such ‘good cause’ undoubtedly exists here,” Reporters Committee attorneys wrote in the letter.

“[T]he complaints against Mr. Giuliani are based entirely on statements he made in public and in open court,” the letter continues. “Thus, any ongoing disciplinary proceedings will not touch on private matters out of the public record, and any potential harm to Mr. Giuliani’s professional reputation has already been done.”

AP Photo by Jacquelyn Martin