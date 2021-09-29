In his new role, Charlie will participate in state and federal litigation at both the trial and appellate level.

In September, Charlie Hogle joined the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press as the new Media Litigation Fellow.

During his two-year fellowship, Charlie will work with other legal fellows and Reporters Committee attorneys on a variety of First Amendment and media law cases, focusing on helping journalists and news organizations gain access to court proceedings and government records.

“Being in a position to litigate in a way that is protective and supportive of journalists is something that’s really important to me,” Charlie said.

After graduating from Ithaca College, where he majored in writing, Charlie worked a variety of different jobs before deciding to go to law school.

“I eventually realized that I wanted my profession to be something that coincided more closely with my values, and based on the skills that I had developed through being a writer for a long time, I thought that maybe I’d be able to do that with the law,” Charlie said. “I didn’t know much about the legal profession or law school at the time, but just kind of jumped into it and figured I’ll see what happens.”

Charlie attended Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and clerked for Judge Henry F. Floyd of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Before joining the Reporters Committee, Charlie worked as a legal fellow with the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Security Project.

Charlie Hogle is admitted to practice law in New York.

Photo by Anna G. Bahn