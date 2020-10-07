Audrey, who previously interned for RCFP, fields hotline calls, drafts amicus briefs and provides litigation support.

Audrey Greene recently rejoined the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press as the Inasmuch Foundation Legal Fellow, a role focused on First Amendment issues, including libel and protection of confidential sources.

Audrey fields calls to the Reporters Committee legal hotline, drafts amicus briefs and helps provide pre-publication legal review for investigative stories produced by journalists, including documentary filmmakers.

“Journalists experience a number of barriers [to press freedom], and I feel the work that the Reporters Committee is doing is increasingly essential,” she said.

Audrey said she hopes to gain a deeper understanding of media law and First Amendment issues through her work with the Reporters Committee.

Audrey’s interest in First Amendment law blossomed in her undergraduate career at Barnard College, a private liberal arts college in New York City, where she worked on the Columbia Daily Spectator, the school’s weekly student newspaper, and took courses on the First Amendment.

“By the time I graduated,” Audrey said, “I really had a sense that I wanted to focus on media law and eventually go to law school.”

Audrey graduated from Barnard College in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in religion. She then worked as a paralegal on Google’s ads legal team before going to law school.

In 2017, she enrolled at The George Washington University Law School, where she wrote for The Federal Communications Law Journal, focusing on telecommunications law, and mentored younger students as part of the mock trial board. Audrey also worked as an intern for the Knight First Amendment Institute and as a legal intern for the Reporters Committee.

She recalled that it was Adam Marshall, a Reporters Committee staff attorney and alumni of GW law school, who inspired her to apply for the internship and, later, the fellowship position.

“I came away from those conversations [with Adam] having a great impression of the organization and thinking this would be a cool place to spend some time during or after law school,” she said.

Audrey received her J.D. earlier this year.

Audrey Greene is not admitted to practice law.

