Dow Jones’s Jason Conti joins RCFP Steering Committee

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is thrilled to welcome Jason Conti, executive vice president and general counsel, chief compliance officer at Dow Jones, to the organization’s Steering Committee.

“We’re grateful to have Jay join our board to help guide the Reporters Committee as we respond to journalists’ pressing legal needs,” said Reporters Committee Chairman Stephen J. Adler. “I’m looking forward to working with him to further the Reporters Committee’s critical work.”

As general counsel at Dow Jones, Conti, who joined the Steering Committee in May, oversees the company’s legal department, which handles a variety of specialties, including media law, labor and employment, commercial agreements, and privacy. He also manages the development of the company’s compliance program as its chief compliance officer. Previously, he was deputy general counsel at the company, serving as the lead press attorney.

Before joining Dow Jones in 2008 as vice president and associate general counsel, Conti worked at Hogan & Hartson LLP, where he defended media companies in defamation, privacy, and copyright actions.

“I have long admired the thoughtful, practical, and impactful efforts of the Reporters Committee,” Conti said. “I am delighted and honored to join the board, and look forward to helping advance the Reporters Committee’s mission of protecting newsgathering and First Amendment rights.”

Members of the Steering Committee serve three-year terms.

