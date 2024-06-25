Reporters Committee statement on Julian Assange plea agreement

According to news reports, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange agreed on Monday to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Espionage Act. Assange had been facing 17 counts under the Espionage Act and one count of conspiracy to violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

Bruce D. Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“The Justice Department argued that the sole act of publishing government secrets violates the Espionage Act. The Reporters Committee would have vigorously contested that reading of the statute had Assange been put on trial in the U.S. But with this reported plea agreement, a potentially dangerous precedent for national security journalism would be avoided.”