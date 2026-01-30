RCFP statement on arrests of journalists Don Lemon, Georgia Fort

"It's obviously concerning any time journalists are arrested in connection with their reporting."

Federal agents arrested independent journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort on Thursday and Friday, charging them with violating federal law during a protest inside a Minnesota church earlier this month.

Gabe Rottman, vice president of policy for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“It’s obviously concerning any time journalists are arrested in connection with their reporting. To our knowledge, it’s unprecedented for the Justice Department to deploy the federal laws it has previously cited in this case against journalistic activity.

“Historically, the limited number of cases that have been brought against a journalist documenting a protest on private property have been handled as trespass cases at the state level. Those charges are almost always dropped, or if the cases go to trial, the journalists typically prevail.”

