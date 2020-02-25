In response to Madoff’s request for early release, RCFP says the public has a right to access his victims’ letters.

In response to Bernie Madoff’s request for early release from prison, attorneys for the Reporters Committee and a coalition of 27 media organizations are asking a federal judge to make public letters and communications the court recently solicited from victims of the convicted Ponzi schemer.

Madoff has served only 11 years of his 150-year sentence, but he is seeking compassionate release from prison because he is suffering from terminal kidney failure.

In a response to his motion for early release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan requested that victims of Madoff’s multibillion-dollar financial fraud scam submit letters with their views on Madoff’s potential release to Judge Denny Chin of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, who will be ruling on the matter. On Feb. 24, 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office informed Judge Chin that it would publicly file the victim letters the government has received “with personal identifying information (including last names with the exception of the first letter) redacted.”

The Reporters Committee’s letter, sent to Judge Chin on Feb. 25, urges the judge to make those responses available to the public in their entirety. It notes that the First Amendment and common law protect the public’s right to access documents submitted in conjunction with post-trial proceedings such as sentencing, and that any sealing or redaction of the letters must satisfy high constitutional and common law standards.

“Even more than a decade after his conviction, Mr. Madoff’s case remains a matter of significant concern to the public,” Reporters Committee attorneys argue in their letter. “And members of the public have an ongoing interest in learning how requests for leniency and compassion, in particular, and such requests in general are handled in the justice system.”

Read the Reporters Committee’s full letter here.

AP photo/David Karp