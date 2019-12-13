The campaign is supported by a diverse group of over 45 media outlets, nonprofit organizations and technology partners.

WASHINGTON, DECEMBER 13, 2019 — The nonprofit organizations Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the Committee to Protect Journalists today announced that ABC, Bloomberg, The Boston Globe, FOX News, The New Republic, NowThis and TIME have joined the “Protect Press Freedom” campaign as media partners. Google is also a new partner, joining Facebook and Twitter as the latest technology company to support the effort.

Launched in early November, the “Protect Press Freedom” campaign was created to inform the public about the significant threats to press freedom in the United States. It emphasizes the media’s crucial work to inform communities and hold power to account, countering inflammatory rhetoric targeting the press. The campaign is meant to not only educate but also to inspire the public to fight for press freedom and their right to information.

“The threats facing our free press today impact us all, no matter where we get our news, and the breadth of organizations that have joined us in this effort underscores the reach of those challenges,” said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “We look forward to working with this large and growing group to speak out strongly about the importance of preserving our First Amendment protections and engage the American public in standing up for their right to information.”

“Press freedom is an essential American value,” added Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. “We must stand united to defend it.”

Since the launch, partners have aired national TV and radio spots, run digital and print ads, and shared social media posts, including a PSA that shows a world in which people are unable to access news about issues that are important to them. Through these video, radio, digital, print and social media assets, the campaign communicates a simple, yet powerful truth: In order to be free, we must be informed.

Additional media partners of the campaign include Barron’s, CBS, CNN, Comcast-NBC Universal, Gannett|USA TODAY NETWORK, Los Angeles Times, McClatchy, The New York Times, NPR, Reuters, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, Scripps, Sinclair, The Wall Street Journal/Dow Jones and The Washington Post. In addition to the Reporters Committee and CPJ, the campaign steering committee includes Free Press, Internews, Media Law Resource Center, PEN America, Reporters Without Borders and the Society of Professional Journalists. Additional partners include the Foreign Press Association, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Inter American Press Association, International Center for Journalists, National Association of Broadcasters, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, National Press Club, National Press Club Journalism Institute, Native American Journalists Association, Overseas Press Club, Overseas Press Club Foundation, Radio Television Digital News Association, Society of Environmental Journalists and Wikimedia Foundation.

For more information on the campaign and creative assets, visit ProtectPressFreedom.org.

ABOUT THE REPORTERS COMMITTEE FOR FREEDOM OF THE PRESS:

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press provides pro bono legal representation, amicus curiae support, and other legal resources to protect First Amendment freedoms and the news gathering rights of journalists. The Reporters Committee serves news organizations, reporters, editors, documentary filmmakers, media lawyers and many more who use its online resources, like the First Amendment Handbook and the Open Government Guide.

ABOUT THE COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS:

The Committee to Protect Journalists is an independent, nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide. We defend the rights of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal. In our quest for a free media, CPJ denounces press freedom violations, meets with heads of state and high-ranking officials and spearheads or advises on diplomatic efforts. When press freedom violations occur, we mobilize a network of correspondents who report and take action on behalf of those targeted. CPJ also provides comprehensive, life-saving support to journalists and media support staff working around the world through up-to-date safety and security information and rapid response assistance.

