As local, state officials clamp down on protests, RCFP is monitoring if curfews include carve-outs for the media.

In the wake of nationwide protests, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is tracking curfew orders imposed by cities, counties and states — and whether they include exemptions for members of the news media.

The demonstrations erupted following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer. They have since spread and accelerated around the country, with protesters demanding justice, an end to violence against Black Americans and greater police accountability.

In Washington, D.C., the mayor’s May 31 order includes a carve-out for “working media with their outlet-issued credentials.” The Atlanta mayor’s May 30 order, on the other hand, does not include an exemption for the news media.

See the map below to learn more about the curfew orders where you live.

Journalists can consult the Reporters Committee’s guide to covering protests and tip sheet for more information on their rights and how to avoid arrests while reporting on these events. Journalists covering protests who have questions or are in need of legal assistance can contact the Reporters Committee’s hotline at 800-336-4243 or hotline@rcfp.org.

The Reporters Committee is also a partner of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, which is documenting these incidents. If you are a journalist or know of one who has been assaulted, arrested or had equipment seized or damaged in the course of covering a protest, email tips@pressfreedomtracker.us.

