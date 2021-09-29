In September, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press welcomed Sasha Dudding as its E.W. Scripps Legal Fellow.

Sasha drafts friend-of-the-court briefs and supports the Reporters Committee’s litigation practice, focusing on helping journalists and media organizations access public records and court proceedings.

“I feel like no other organization touches as many aspects of media law and as many journalism organizations and nonprofits,” Sasha said. “As someone just starting out but who wants to pursue a career in the field, I think this is the place to be.”

As a student, Sasha was interested in media and law, so it made sense for her to pursue a career that combined those two passions.

“I think it’ll be exciting on the legal side to see a little bit of everything,” she said, “but also to get to work with journalists and to see the different stories that they are pursuing.”

Originally from New York City, Sasha graduated from Dartmouth College in 2015, where she majored in government and Spanish. She then worked as a project analyst at Mintz Levin in Boston before attending Yale Law School. At Yale, Sasha was involved with the Media Freedom and Information Access Clinic and the Yale Law Journal.

Sasha worked as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York before joining the Reporters Committee.

Sasha Dudding is admitted to practice in Connecticut.

Photo by Anna G. Bahn