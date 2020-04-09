Reporters Committee statement on arrest warrants for journalists reporting on Liberty University

On April 8, it was reported that arrest warrants had been issued for journalists from The New York Times and ProPublica after both outlets published articles about Liberty University’s decision to partially reopen its campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Townsend, legal director for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“These arrest warrants appear to be intended to harass journalists who were simply, and rightly, doing their jobs — reporting on the impact of Liberty University’s decision to partially reopen during a pandemic — and to intimidate other reporters from doing the same type of reporting. People across the country are relying on the news media for accurate information about the coronavirus and how institutions are responding to it. Journalists should not face retaliation or threats of criminal penalties for fulfilling that responsibility.”

Photo by Taber Andrew Bain