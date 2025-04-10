RCFP welcomes Audrey Tanenbaum as staff attorney

Tanenbaum works on the ProJourn team to build legal capacity for grantees of the American Journalism Project.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press announced today the hiring of Audrey Tanenbaum as a staff attorney. In her role as part of the ProJourn team, Tanenbaum will assist grantee organizations of the American Journalism Project.

Tanenbaum joins the Reporters Committee from Lawyers for Reporters, where she was a staff attorney. She previously completed a legal internship and, later, a fellowship at the Reporters Committee before she worked as an associate at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where she focused on antitrust litigation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Audrey back to the Reporters Committee,” said Flavie Fuentes, the Reporters Committee’s vice president of pro bono partnerships. “Her experience and passion for journalism and media law, combined with the partnership with AJP, will help us continue to meet the growing legal needs of local journalists, empowering them to pursue hard-hitting reporting that keeps their communities informed.”

“The revitalization of local news is increasingly being led by nonprofit newsrooms,” added Reporters Committee President Bruce D. Brown. “This partnership allows us to build the legal infrastructure these organizations need to do their work with confidence — and to ensure they’re protected as they serve their communities with impactful, independent journalism.”

The Reporters Committee is partnering with AJP to provide free legal help to its national portfolio of nonprofit news organizations through ProJourn. The collaboration is aimed at building a more robust legal infrastructure for the entire nonprofit journalism sector over the long term.

Operated by the Reporters Committee in partnership with Microsoft, Davis Wright Tremaine, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, ProJourn unites teams of seasoned media attorneys and corporate in-house counsel to provide local journalists no-cost legal help with pre-publication review and public records access. ProJourn also assists news organizations with their business legal needs.

In 2024, attorneys working with ProJourn reported over 4,000 pro bono hours, worth more than $3 million, in support of newsgathering and reporting.

“I’m so excited to return to the Reporters Committee and to provide legal services to the American Journalism Project portfolio,” Tanenbaum said. “These organizations are at the forefront of local news in the United States.”

Tanenbaum holds a J.D. from the George Washington University School of Law and earned her B.A. cum laude from Barnard College.

