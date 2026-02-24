In House testimony, RCFP highlights Trump administration’s threats to press freedom

An attorney from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press highlighted the Trump administration’s threats to press freedom while testifying on Monday before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s Democratic members, cautioning that they represent a significant escalation in the federal government’s efforts to impinge on the independence of the news media.

During the hearing, titled “Silencing Dissent: The First Amendment Under Attack,” Reporters Committee Vice President of Policy Gabe Rottman explained how several of the Trump administration’s actions over the past 13 months pose challenges to the First Amendment, including press rights. He specifically cited the following incidents, which the Reporters Committee sees as federal priorities:

The FBI’s unprecedented raid on a Washington Post reporter’s home in a national security media “leak” investigation, which Rottman described as “perhaps the starkest illustration of the nonpartisan nature of threats to a free press.”

Cases in which federal agents have arrested, detained, and used force against journalists covering the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, highlighting the Reporters Committee’s letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requesting a meeting to discuss the issue.

The Federal Communications Commission’s interference with news organizations’ editorial independence, including its baseless inquiry into CBS in connection with a “60 Minutes” interview in 2024 with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Bipartisan efforts are needed to counter these threats and ensure the press can fulfill its constitutionally recognized watchdog role without interference from any administration,” Rottman testified.

Read Rottman’s full written testimony below.