RCFP, NPPA to host legal trainings for journalists covering 2024 political conventions

The virtual training sessions will cover journalists’ newsgathering rights, tips for safely reporting on protests, and more.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the National Press Photographers Association will lead free legal training sessions for journalists covering the 2024 national political conventions this summer.

The first training will take place virtually on June 27 at 1 p.m. ET and focus on information for journalists covering the Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The second training will take place virtually on July 25 at 1 p.m. ET and is geared toward journalists reporting on the Democratic National Convention, set for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

During both trainings, attorneys from the Reporters Committee and NPPA will cover topics including:

Journalists’ newsgathering rights;

Tips for safely reporting on protests;

Ways to avoid arrest and what to do if arrested;

Local bail procedures; and

Potential security restrictions

Journalists who attend the free legal trainings will also come away with practical tips and resources to support their broader work around the 2024 elections.

“We are proud to partner with the National Press Photographers Association to equip journalists with the legal knowledge and resources to cover this year’s national political conventions safely and effectively,” said Bruce D. Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “Our attorneys stand ready to support journalists reporting on this important part of the electoral process and help them navigate any legal questions or issues that might arise.”

The Reporters Committee’s Election Legal Guide — published in English and Spanish — is also available to journalists reporting on the 2024 election cycle. The recently updated guide provides an overview of legal issues that journalists may face, as well as information about campaign events, exit polling, newsgathering in or near polling places, access to ballot and election records, and more. The guide also includes specific details for 11 battleground states.

In addition, journalists reporting on protests and demonstrations during the 2024 election season can learn more about the special risks they may face and how to stay safe in the Reporters Committee’s Police, Protesters, and the Press guide, which was updated earlier this year.

As it has in every election cycle since 1972, the Reporters Committee will also provide expanded support for its free Legal Hotline for journalists covering the conventions. Journalists who have questions or encounter issues while reporting can contact the hotline at 1-800-336-4243 or complete an online form to reach Reporters Committee attorneys in Washington, D.C., as well as local attorneys who have generously agreed to provide assistance in Milwaukee and Chicago.

Click here to register for the June 27 legal training for journalists covering the RNC.

Click here to register for the July 25 legal training for journalists covering the DNC.

Visit rcfp.org/2024conventions to access more tips and resources related to the 2024 political conventions.

