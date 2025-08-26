Each year, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press welcomes a new group of fellows to its legal team. These legal fellows play a crucial role in helping the Reporters Committee carry out its mission to provide free legal support to journalists and newsrooms across the country.

Under the guidance of Reporters Committee staff attorneys, legal fellows field calls to RCFP’s free Legal Hotline, draft legal briefs, and vet investigative stories before publication, among many other assignments.

This past year, Ellen Goodrich, the Jack Nelson–Dow Jones Foundation Legal Fellow, and Abigail Sintim, the NBCUniversal News Group Race Equity in Journalism Legal Fellow, provided critical support to the Reporters Committee’s powerhouse team of attorneys. As their fellowships come to an end, the two legal fellows spoke with Reporters Committee Communications Intern Lauren Ferrer about their experiences defending journalists’ rights, as well as their advice for young attorneys considering applying to an RCFP fellowship.

Why did you apply for the fellowship in the first place?

Ellen: I went into law school with the goal of working with and representing journalists, and I always knew the Reporters Committee was the place to do it. My former boss at the Student Press Law Center, Josh Moore, had been both a staff attorney and fellow at RCFP and spoke very highly of the fellowship. From then on, I knew I wanted to apply.

What made the fellowship feel like the right next step?

Abigail: After law school, I worked briefly on Wall Street at a financial institution, but applying to RCFP was always in the back of my mind. A professor and the previous fellow in my position, Kamesha Laurry-Powell, had both spoken highly of the Reporters Committee and the fellowship.

My background was a little different from some of the other fellows — I wasn’t necessarily focused on becoming a journalist or media law attorney. In law school, I was more interested in gaining litigation experience. Because I was in a role I knew wasn’t the right fit for me, applying to RCFP just made sense.

Ellen, the Jack Nelson–Dow Jones Foundation Legal fellowship focuses on public records laws, including the federal Freedom of Information Act. Did you have a favorite FOIA case or project that you worked on?

Ellen: Two stand out. My first FOIA case was very rewarding because it was the first time I represented a client. When we handed over their first set of records, they were so excited they toasted us at happy hour — that was a great feeling.

Also, being part of our effort to expand FOIA litigation at RCFP has been really fun. It’s been exciting to sit in on those conversations and contribute to cases in ways that are different from how RCFP has traditionally approached FOIA work.

Abigail, the NBCUniversal News Group Race Equity in Journalism Legal fellowship focuses on supporting journalists of color and those covering underrepresented communities — what kind of legal work did that involve? Was there a case that you worked on that was particularly rewarding?

Abigail: My work mainly involved reaching out to newsrooms serving underrepresented communities and explaining what RCFP does. Early in my fellowship, I reached out to El Tecolote, California’s longest-running bilingual newspaper printed in both English and Spanish, and they responded right away.

When I explained our work, the editor immediately said she needed pre-publication help, and we were able to help. Seeing that instant need and being able to help right away was incredible. It reminded me exactly why this work matters.

What was the most unexpected or unique thing you learned or got to do during your time as a fellow?

Ellen: Definitely the subpoena defense work. I traveled to Philadelphia with Paula Knudsen Burke, the Reporters Committee’s Local Legal Initiative attorney for Pennsylvania, to defend a journalist against a subpoena, and I got to play a hands-on role in both fighting the subpoena and helping prepare our client to sit for a deposition. It was both fun and a really valuable experience that many junior attorneys don’t get.

Abigail: Honestly, everything I learned here was new to me, and that made it unique and also deeply fulfilling. Being in this environment, during this particular political moment, has centered me and made me feel like I’m doing my part to safeguard democracy. It’s set me on the path of my career and where I want to be.

Overall, what was it like working at RCFP?

Ellen: I loved it. Everyone here is kind and great at teaching. I feel very lucky to have started my career in a place where I could learn from some of the best media attorneys in the country.

If someone’s reading this and thinking about applying, what advice would you give them?

Abigail: If you’re willing to learn, they’re willing to teach. The people here genuinely care about your growth and development. Because of that supportive environment, it’s a great way to launch your legal career, no matter where you see yourself going.