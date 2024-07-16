ABC News’ Martha Raddatz to host 2024 Freedom of the Press Awards

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is excited to announce that Martha Raddatz, ABC News’ chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” will host the 2024 Freedom of the Press Awards on Oct. 16 in New York City.

This year’s Freedom of the Press Awards will recognize the exceptional achievements of Stephen Paul Engelberg, editor-in-chief of ProPublica; Maria Hinojosa, founder and president of Futuro Media; Josie Huang, reporter at LAist; Mazin Sidahmed, co-founder of Documented; Sisi Wei, editor-in-chief of The Markup; and the law firm Covington & Burling LLP.

“With ongoing global conflicts and a consequential U.S. presidential election before us, this year further underscores how vital a free press is to our democracy,” said Raddatz. “I look forward to hosting the Freedom of the Press Awards this year, as we recognize a formidable group of journalists and legal experts whose work represents the best in journalism.”

Raddatz, co-anchor of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” since 2016, has spent decades covering national security, foreign policy, and politics — reporting from the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House, and conflict zones around the world. An award-winning journalist, she has moderated presidential and vice presidential debates and reported on major news events in the United States and abroad, including the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“We are thrilled to have Martha as our host for the 2024 Freedom of the Press Awards,” said Stephen J. Adler, chairman of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “We have long admired Martha’s exceptional journalism, and we can’t wait to have her guide us through a memorable evening honoring leaders in the news media and legal fields whose work embodies the values of the First Amendment.”

The 2024 Freedom of the Press Awards will be held on Oct. 16 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The event will be co-chaired by Horacio Gutierrez, senior executive vice president and chief legal and compliance officer of The Walt Disney Company, and Almar Latour, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and CEO of Dow Jones.

For information about sponsorships and ticket purchases, please visit rcfp.org/awards2024. View past Freedom of the Press Award winners.

