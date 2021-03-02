The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press strongly condemns the Polk County, Iowa, attorney’s decision to prosecute Des Moines Register journalist Andrea Sahouri, who was arrested in May 2020 while reporting on a protest in response to the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. Sahouri, whose trial begins next week on March 8, is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

“Law enforcement should never have arrested Andrea Sahouri in the first place simply for doing her job as a reporter, and the decision to move forward with her prosecution flies in the face of the First Amendment,” said Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. “Andrea and other journalists like her played an essential role in informing their communities about the protests for racial justice and police accountability that took place last year, and how law enforcement responded to those demonstrations.

“This kind of newsgathering is not only constitutionally protected, but all the more needed during times of crisis. We urge the Polk County attorney to follow the lead of other law enforcement agencies nationwide who have correctly dropped any charges brought against working journalists who were reporting on protests.”

In July 2020, the Reporters Committee joined nearly 150 news media outlets and other organizations that advocate for the newsgathering rights of journalists in sending a letter to Polk County Attorney John Sarcone expressing similar concerns and urging that he dismiss the charges against Sahouri. While Sahouri is among the more than 100 journalists who were detained or arrested while covering protests in 2020, according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, charges were never brought or were dropped against the majority of those individuals.

