On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice released the findings of its pattern or practice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, launched after MPD officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in 2021 of murdering George Floyd. Among its conclusions, the Department of Justice found that the “MPD violates people’s First Amendment rights,” including those of journalists covering protests.

The report found that MPD officers “regularly retaliate against members of the press — particularly by using force” and “also interfere with newsgathering by unlawfully limiting journalists’ access to public spaces where protests take place, and thus their ability to report on police activity.”

Bruce D. Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, made the following statement:

“The right of journalists to cover protests is core to the First Amendment, as is the underlying right of the people to protest itself. In its report, the Department of Justice found a disturbing pattern of Minneapolis police officers routinely violating those rights.

“Police departments around the country have an obligation to uphold the First Amendment, and must ensure their own practices are in line with the Constitution.”

